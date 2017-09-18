Teen Pronounced Dead After Being Pulled From Pond

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a teenager has been pronounced dead after being pulled unresponsive from a Connecticut pond.
Divers from the Fairfield police department pulled the 17-year-old from a pond Saturday night about an hour after first receiving a report of a possible drowning. Rescuers attempted to revive the teen before he was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The teenager’s name has not been released. Police continue to investigate.
