Police Identify Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run

NORWALK, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have identified a 65-year-old Connecticut man who was killed in a hit-and-run.

Investigators said Sunday that Archie Hilliard died after being hit Friday night while walking in Norwalk.

Officers have tracked down the vehicle believed to have hit him, but no one has been arrested. Police say they are following up on “significant leads.”

