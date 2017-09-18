MGM Pitches Park City Casino

Filed Under: bridgeport, casino, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, MGM Resorts Internation, Mohegan Tribe

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – MGM Resorts International has announced plans for a $675 million waterfront casino in Connecticut’s largest city.

MGM and development company RCI Group revealed the MGM Bridgeport proposal on Monday.

They said the casino would be privately funded, add more than 7,000 jobs to the Bridgeport area and result in $50 million in licensing fees for the state this
fiscal year.

The casino would include 2,000 slot machines, 160 table games and a 300-room hotel.

The move comes as MGM is building a nearly $1 billion casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, that faces competition from a casino planned less than 20 miles
away in northern Connecticut by the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes.

The two tribes on Monday said the Bridgeport casino would violate their existing casino compact with the state.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
Sign Up Today!
Your New Job Is Waiting

Listen Live

Listen