Arrest Made In New Britain Triple Shooting

(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – After months long investigation, an arrest has been made in a triple shooting in New Britain.

It was March 18 of this year when three people, a woman and two juveniles, were gunned down in a home on Newington Avenue.

The shoots were not fatal.

Now, under arrest is 37-year-old Jermaine Scott of New Britain.

Police say he was arrested without incident in Middletown by U.S. marshals on the Violent Fugitive Task Force.

There was another child in the home at the time of the shooting who was not injured.

New Britain police spent the last six months tracking Scott until his arrest.

He’s now facing charges of criminal attempt at murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal possession of a high capacity magazine.

Bond was set at $2 million.