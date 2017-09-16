Saturday Afternoon House Fire In Westport; No Injuries Reported

Westport, Ct (CBS Connecticut) A passing motorist reported a house fire in Westport on Saugatuck Avenue just before 2:30 this afternoon. Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the roof and within minutes the fire had spread through the second floor. There was no one home at the time and no injujries were reported. Companies initiated an interior attack on the fire and began searching the residence. A family cat was missing but was located unharmed after the fire was extinguished.

Fairfield Fire Department was requested to respond to the scene with an Engine Company and Shift Commander. Multiple hose lines were placed in service and operated. Companies were withdrawn from the building and defensive (outside) operations commenced. Companies reentered the building after conditions were improved. The fire was completely extinguished at 4:44pm.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and still under investigation by the Fire Marshall’s office. Additional units on scene were a 2nd Fairfield Engine Company, an Engine Company and Chief from Weston, and an Air Supply Unit from Stamford. Wilton fire department was called to cover fire headquarters during the duration of the call. Westport Police were called to help with traffic and crowd control.

Westport EMS provided medical evaluation for the residents and provided rehabilitation for firefighters. The Red Cross was called to assist and provide aid to the residents. The Westport Fire Department would like to thank all agencies who provided assistance to the town during the duration of the incident.