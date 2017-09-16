Police: 5 Arrested, 2 Hospitalized At Memorial For Slain Man

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) _ Police say five people were arrested at a memorial for a man who was shot and killed in Connecticut.

Bridgeport police say 19-year-old Eric Diaz was found shot in the stomach Thursday night and later declared dead.

The Connecticut Post reports that people had been stopping by a corner where a memorial was set up for Diaz on Friday. Police say some people showed up with alcohol.

Capt. Roderick Porter says one officer was pepper sprayed at the scene as police and community leaders tried to calm the situation. A stun gun was used on one civilian. The two were taken to area hospitals.

Porter says it’s unclear who sprayed the officer.

He says five people were arrested Friday night, most on charges of disorderly conduct and breach of peace.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.