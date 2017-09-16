Pedestrian Killed In Fatal Norwalk Crash

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Norwalk are investigating a suspected hit and run crash.

Police there say just before 9:15 last night a man was struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Lowe Street.

The pedestrian was rushed to Norwalk Hosptial where he later died.

Police do say the suspect vehicle was found at an address on Ely Avenue.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Norwalk Police at (203) 854-3035.

Witnesses can also dial the police tip line at (203) 854-3111.

