Man Files Wrongful Conviction Suit After 2015 Prison Release

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ A man who was sentenced to prison for the slaying of an elderly man and released almost a decade later after his case was dismissed has filed a wrongful murder conviction lawsuit against a Connecticut city.

Bobby Johnson took a plea deal in 2007 that called for a 38-year sentence in the 2006 killing of 70-year-old Herbert Fields in New Haven. Authorities had alleged Johnson was 16 when he fatally shot fields.

Johnson was released from prison in 2015.

The New Haven Register reports that the defendants named in Johnson’s federal lawsuit include the city’s former police chief and five retired officers.

The suit alleges the officers’ practices violated Johnson’s constitutional rights.

A New Haven police spokesman says he is not permitted to comment on pending litigation.

