House Passes GOP Budget Plan

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hours after the state Senate passed a Republican budget, thanks to the defection of three moderate Democrats, the House followed suit early this morning.

In moves sure to set the state’s political landscape on its ear, the House, at around a quarter to 2 this morning, passed the Republican package on a 78-72 vote.

Democrats hold a slim lead in the House, but six Democrats broke ranks and voted Republican on the two year, $40.7 billion spending plan.

This all may be moot. Governor Dannel Malloy issued a statement even before the House vote that he had not intention of signing the measure, saying it is unbalanced and contains too many gimmicks.

State House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said afterward that there needs to be bipartisanship in trying to craft.

House GOP Leader Themis Klarides said the Democratic plan was laden with tax hikes.