HFD Police: Hit And Run Leaves One Dead

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Hartford have identified a vehicle they say was involved in an early morning fatal hit and run crash.

At around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of Park and Hudson Streets on a report of a pedestrian struck.

The arrived to find the female victim unresponsive and suffering from life threatening injuries.

The victim was rushed to Hartford Hospital where she later died just before 3:00 a.m.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled north on Hudson Street.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Detectives working the case say they may have additional details later today.