2 Hunters Arrested For Illegal Hunting Of Black Bear

Wilton, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection received an anonymous report this afternoon that an archery hunter had illegally shot and killed two black bears on private property in Wilton.

Officers from DEEP’s Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police responded to the area and Antonio Lio, age 28, of Wilton was observed exiting the woods allegedly carrying a bear skin, head and paws stored in his backpack. He was accompanied by a second person, Daniel Moran, age 33, of Norwalk.

Lio allegedly stated that he shot a bear as it was walking under his tree stand. Lio further admitted that he shot and killed a second bear that approached him while he was checking on the first deceased bear.

Lio told ENCon Police that he texted Moran to assist in retrieving the bears from their location. Upon arrival Moran and Lio allegedly skinned the first bear, cutting off its paws and head, for a trophy mount.

After the initial investigation both individuals were arrested. Lio was charged with violation of C.G.S. 26-80a – Illegal taking of black bear (2 counts) – and violation of C.G.S 53a-217a(e)(1) – Negligent Hunting 4th degree. He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

Moran was charged with violation of C.G.S. 53a-48 / 26-80a – Conspiracy to Commit Illegal taking of black bear – and was released on a $3,000 non-surety bond.

Both Lio and Moran are scheduled to appear in GA 20 Norwalk Superior Court on September 28th.