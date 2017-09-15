UConn Releases 2017-18 Men’s Basketball Schedule

(CBS Connecticut) – American Athletic Conference newcomer Wichita State will get its first taste of AAC play against UConn when the men’s basketball Huskies play host to the Shockers on Saturday, Dec. 30, at noon at the XL Center in Hartford.

The game is part of UConn’s 18-game conference schedule, which was released Friday.

Combined with the 13-game non-conference schedule previously released, the Huskies will play a 31-game slate before the American Athletic Conference Championship, set for March 8-11 at the Amway Center in Orlando. The Huskies will play 16 regular-season home games, nine at Gampel Pavilion and seven at the XL Center, plus an exhibition game at each home venue.

After exhibition games against Division II Merrimack in Hartford (Monday, Oct. 30) and Division II Queens College in Gampel (Sunday, Nov. 5), the Huskies will play 12 of their non-conference games, six of them at home, three at the PK80 Tournament in Portland, one at Madison Square Garden, and two true away games at Arizona and Auburn. Then UConn will begin AAC play against Wichita State.

Following the UConn-Wichita State debut on Dec. 30, the Huskies will head for Tulsa and its first AAC road game on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Two consecutive home games follow, against East Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 6, and UCF on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The Huskies then head back out on the road for two games, at Tulane on Saturday, Jan. 13, and at Memphis on Tuesday, Jan. 16. In the midst of the league schedule is the final non-conference game of the regular season, at home against Villanova on Saturday, Jan. 20, in Hartford, and UConn will remain at home to face SMU on Thursday, Jan. 25.

UConn finishes the month with road games at Temple on Sunday, Jan. 28, and at UCF on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Two home games open February, entertaining Cincinnati on Saturday, Feb. 3, and USF on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The Huskies make the long trip to Wichita State for a game on Saturday, Feb. 10, returning home to meet Tulsa on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Another two-game road swing follows with games at East Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 18, and at Cincinnati, which this season will host games at the University of Northern Kentucky while Fifth Third Arena is undergoing renovations, on Thursday, Feb. 22.

UConn’s final regular-season home games will be against Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 25, and Temple on Wednesday, Feb. 28, and the regular-season ends with a trip to Houston on Sunday, March 4. The Huskies will play the Cougars at either H&PE Arena on the campus of Texas Southern or at the Toyota Center, Houston’s temporary homes due to the upgrading of Hofheinz Pavilion.

The American Athletic Conference Championship will be held at the Amway Center for the second time. The last time it was there, in 2016, UConn captured the conference title.