This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 15, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Jeff Ziplow, a partner at BlumShapiro who specializes in cybersecurity, discusses the recent massive Equifax breach, the problems it caused and how to prevent these things from happening.
7:50- Bill Scher, Contributing Editor to POLITICO Magazine, and a contributor to Real Clear Politics, talks the single-payer insanity. The Democrats’ presidential contenders are rushing to embrace Bernie Sanders’ ‘Medicare for All’ plan. Have they learned nothing?
8:20- Dave Benedict, UConn Director of Athletics, breaks down the changes to the UConn football schedule this season.
8:30- Joel Johnson, Managing partner at Johnson Brunetti, discusses being official money manager for UConn Athletics. Also, how should student prepare to safe for their future?
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.