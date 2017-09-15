Son’s Sex Assault Case Leads Plainfield Fire Chief To Step Down

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (AP) – Plainfield’s fire chief has resigned his position after his son was charged with sexually assaulting a junior member of the

volunteer department.

The Norwich Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2jvqwUR ) Chief Ralph Wells resigned Wednesday and Deputy Chief Larry Loomis has been appointed interim

chief.

Wells’ son, Kevin Wells, is a captain in the department.

He was charged in August with three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old had sex with a 17-year-old female cadet, including once in the firehouse.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)