One Dead, Four Injured In Farmington Crash

FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A man was killed and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash late Thursday night on Route 6 in Farmington.

Police say the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. near the intersection with Reservoir Road. A man was taken to John Dempsey Hospital at UConn Health where he was pronounced dead. Four other people were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

The crash closed the roadway for hours overnight as police investigated.

The names of those involved were not immediately available.

