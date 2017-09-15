Man Dead In Motorcycle Crash

Filed Under: Bristol, fatal motorcycle crash

(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is dead after an early morning crash in Bristol.

Police say they began receiving 911 calls around 6:45 a.m. about the crash on Middle Street.

Investigators say the motorcycle operator, 45-year-old William Tillotson of Bristol, collided with a Toyota Tacoma that was turning into a gas station parking lot at the time.

Tillotson was rushed to Bristol Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the other vehicle has been identified as 64-year-old Leopold Therrien, also of Bristol.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the crash to give them a call.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Your New Job Is Waiting
At The Box Office
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen