Man Dead In Motorcycle Crash

(Bristol, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man is dead after an early morning crash in Bristol.
Police say they began receiving 911 calls around 6:45 a.m. about the crash on Middle Street.
Investigators say the motorcycle operator, 45-year-old William Tillotson of Bristol, collided with a Toyota Tacoma that was turning into a gas station parking lot at the time.
Tillotson was rushed to Bristol Hospital where he later died.
The driver of the other vehicle has been identified as 64-year-old Leopold Therrien, also of Bristol.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask that anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the crash to give them a call.