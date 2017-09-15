Democratic Budget Goes Down In Flames

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In a startling turn of events at the State Capitol this afternoon, a Republican-backed state budget was passed in the Senate on a 21-15 vote.

Three conservative Democrats broke ranks with their party to back the GOP proposal.

Senator Paul Doyle of Wethersfield said while his party might not be happy with him, the state of the state’s fiscal health is critical, adding that he’s “sick of threats” from those who may be beside themselves at him.

The other Democrats siding with Republicans were Senator Gayle Slossberg of Milford and Senator Joan Hartley of Waterbury.

Afterward, State Senate Democratic Leader Martin Looney said the anticipation remains Governor Dannel Malloy would not vote for the Republican spending plan if it were to come out of the Senate.