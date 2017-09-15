After Breach, Jepsen, AGs Want Equifax To Nix Fee-Based Services

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Count state Attorney General George Jepsen as among those who want to disable links to fee-based credit monitoring being offered by Equifax in wake of a breach that impacted over 140 million U.S. citizens.

Equifax disclosed the breach last week, after which it offered those affected credit monitoring. Jepsen and the other AGs say Equifax is using its own data breach to sell its services.

Jepsen also says even though Equifax has also agreed to waive fees to freeze one’s credit, that isn’t the case with two other credit reporting bureaus, Experian and Transunion.

The attorneys general from Illinois, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia, along with Connecticut, want information about what led to the breach, reasons for delaying the disclosure, and what protections the company had in place at hte time.