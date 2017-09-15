3rd Trial Nets Guilty Verdict In Murder Case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man has been convicted of killing and dismembering his college student girlfriend after a third trial.

Jermaine Richards was convicted of murder Friday after four hours of jury deliberations over two days.

The remains of Alyssiah Wiley, a 20-year-old Eastern Connecticut State University student, were found in Trumbull, about a month after she was last seen with Richards outside her Willimantic dorm in April 2013.

Two previous trials had ended with deadlocked juries.

The 34-year-old Richards denies killing Wiley. His lawyers pointed to the lack of physical evidence showing where or how she died.

Wiley’s family and friends testified Richards was jealous, possessive and had been physically violent with her. They told the jury she had planned to end their relationship.

Richards’ bond was raised Friday to $5 million.

