This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 14, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Sheryl Hack, Executive Director of Connecticut Landmarks, discusses Evening at the Homestead: A Hint of Haunted Hale. The event is taking place Saturday, September 16th, 5:30 – 8:30. Get all the details…
7:20-Will Racke, Immigration and Foreign Policy Reporter, looks at the numbers behind “The Dreamers.”
7:50- Catherine Smith, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), the lead state agency responsible for attracting and retaining businesses and jobs, talks revitalizing neighborhoods and communities.
8:10- Todd Feinburg shares a preview of this afternoon’s show.
8:20- David Lightman, McClatchy Newspapers Capitol correspondent, breaks down the latest happenings in DC.
8:50- Joe Delong, Executive Director of Connecticut Conference of Municipalities addresses the statement on the budget proposal by House and Senate Republicans.
