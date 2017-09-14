Sales And Income Tax Hike Not In Budget, Says Malloy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says a new state budget being finalized by lawmakers would cut hundreds of millions of dollars in spending,
not increase the sales or income taxes and restore hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to cities and towns.
Legislative leaders say they expect to vote on a tax and spending plan Thursday night, which would end a months-long impasse over a new budget for a two-year
cycle that began July 1. Lawmakers are grappling with an estimated budget deficit of $3.5 million.
The budget agreement between the Democratic governor and Democratic lawmakers also includes a new tax on monthly cellphone bills, reduced state income tax
credits, and higher taxes on tobacco products.
Republicans are criticizing the Democrats’ plan and have offered their own proposal.
The Finance, Revenue, and Bonding Committee of the General Assembly passed the revenue estimates by a one vote margin.
