Police Union Files Complaint Against Carrying Naloxone

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police union has filed a labor complaint because officers have been told to carry an overdose reversal drug, a directive not included in their contract.

The Stamford Advocate reports that the Stamford Police Union filed an unfair labor complaint last week with the state Board of Labor Relations.

Union President Kris Engstrand says officers are not opposed to carrying naloxone, but he says it is an additional workload that requires bargaining.

Stamford police started carrying the drug in July after the city saw an increase in overdoses. First responders provided a record 32 doses of naloxone in June.

Democratic Mayor David Martin says the city has a “difference of opinion” with the union and is waiting on a response from the state Labor Board.