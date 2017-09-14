Police Seize 1 Kilogram Brick Of Fentanyl Worth $1 Million

OLD LYME, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut State Police say they seized one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of the powerful opioid fentanyl with a street value of $1 million during a traffic stop.

Police discovered the narcotics during a stop on Interstate 95 in Old Lyme on Wednesday. Officials say they stopped the car because they received information that it contained illegal narcotics.

Police say the 26-year-old driver and his 28-year-old passenger, both of Providence, Rhode Island, consented to a vehicle search. Officers say they found the drugs in the car with the help of a police dog.

Gabri Darlin Javier-Delapaz and Alcides Rafael Gomez-Alba were charged with possession and are currently in custody. They are scheduled to appear in Superior Court in New London on Thursday. It’s not clear if they have lawyers.

The suspect was held on a $100,000 bond pending a Wednesday court appearance.

