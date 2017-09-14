Police Arrest Man They Say Pretended To Be Cop, Lured Girl

Filed Under: Naugatuck, Raimundo Donascimento

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have arrested a Connecticut man they say pretended to be an off-duty police officer and tried to lure a teenage girl into his car.

Naugatuck police on Wednesday charged 35-year-old Raimundo Donascimento with breach of peace, impersonation of a police officer and second-degree reckless endangerment.

A 16-year-old girl told police that at about 8 p.m. Monday she was riding a bicycle when a man she didn’t know drove up to her and asked if she needed a ride. The driver said he was an off-duty police officer and didn’t have his badge.

The girl refused and screamed, attracting the attention of passers-by, and the driver took off.

The suspect was held on a $100,000 bond pending a Wednesday court appearance. It could be determined if he has a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
MLB Power Rankings
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen