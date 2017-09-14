Mom Of Slain Teen Offers To Settle Lawsuit Claims For $23M

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The mother of a Connecticut teenager stabbed to death at her school has offered to settle lawsuit allegations against the city of Milford and its school district for $23 million.

Lawyers for Donna Cimarelli-Sanchez filed the offers Wednesday in Milford Superior Court. A lawyer for the city did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Maren Sanchez was killed by a fellow student at Jonathan Law High School in April 2014. Police said the killer, Christopher Plaskon, was upset that Sanchez rejected his prom invitation. Plaskon, now 20, is serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Cimarelli-Sanchez filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Plaskon, his parents, the city and the school district. Plaskon and his parents recently agreed to settle the lawsuit allegations against them for undisclosed amounts.

