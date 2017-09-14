Man Injured In West Hartford Bike Fall

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford police say a man is in the hospital after apparently falling off his bicycle at an MDC reservoir and spending the night in the area at 1420 Farmington Avenue.
Police say they were dispatched around 6:00 a.m. on a report of a medical emergency.
They say the 34-year-old man called 911 himself and was apparently there overnight.
Officers and those with the West Hartford Fire Department located his vehicle and found the victim lying in a grassy area of the so-called “red loop”.
Police say he’d suffered multiple injuries, including to the face, jaw, right arm and legs.
He was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.