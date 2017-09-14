Lawmakers Poised To Vote On State Budget

Filed Under: Connecticut, state budget

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut lawmakers say they’re ready to break an impasse over the state budget and vote on a new tax and spending plan.

The House and Senate are expected to vote Thursday on a budget for the two fiscal years that began July 1.

Legislators are facing pressure to pass a budget and avoid large cuts to municipal aid and other spending that Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says will take effect Oct. 1 if no budget is in place. Malloy has been running government on his limited spending authority for more than two months.

Lawmakers are grappling with an estimated $3.5 billion deficit over two years. Democrats have dropped plans to increase the sales tax, but are eyeing other possible revenue increases including a new monthly cellphone tax.

