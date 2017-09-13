“Offensive” Flyers In Norwalk

(Norwalk, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Norwalk, police say someone is responsible for recent offensive flyers that turned up in a city parking lot and they’re now looking for that person.
The department’s Detective Bureua is investigating.
They say the literature was found in the Webster Street parking lot recently at 50 Washington Street.
They didn’t say what was on the flyers.
Police have released a picture of an individual they say may have information.
The public can call Norwalk Police with tips. The number is (203) 854-3189.
Norwalk Police tip line number is (203) 854-3111.
Tips can also be sent to http://www.norwalkpd.com or by text, typing NPD and the message. That can be sent to CRIMES (274637).