Man Accused In Bolton Stabbing

(Bolton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing in Bolton last winter.

It was back on February 28 that troopers say they found an East Hartford man lying in the roadway on Tunxis Trail in Bolton suffering from multiple stab wounds to the torso, head, and face.

The victim told police that 36-year-old Daniel Duffy drove him from East Hartford to Bolton, where he was assaulted during an attempted robbery.

Duffy fled the scene, leaving the victim in the road, according to police.

When arrested, troopers say Duffy was aleady at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield.

He now faces charges of criminal attempt at robbery and assault. Bond was set at $500,000.

 

