Anthem, Connecticare Commit To Health Care Exchange

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Anthem and Connecticare will be part of the state’s health care exchange in 2018.
Governor Dannel Malloy and Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman made the announcement this afternoon.
Malloy, in accusing President Trump and Republicans with trying to “sabotage” the health care system, said he appreciates the two carriers’ commitment to the residents who receive their coverage through Access Health CT.
Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh says the carriers will continue offering plans that best fits the needs of their customers.
Approximately 100,000 residents receive health insurance coverage through Access Health CT.
The open enrollment period begins November 1.