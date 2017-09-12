Sentencing In Fatal Crash

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man authorities say hit a married couple walking on the sidewalk with his car, killing one and injuring the other, has

been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

The Republican-American (http://bit.ly/2gYw5KL ) reports 32-year-old Shivan Desai was sentenced Monday for having narcotic pills out of the original

container, a charge pending at the time of the fatal crash last September.

A six-month term for negligent homicide will be served concurrently.

Witnesses say Desai’s car drifted off the road before it struck 69-year-old William Pellum and his 68-year-old wife Sibyl in New Hartford and tossed them

over a wall and down a 30-foot embankment.

William Pellum was killed and his wife suffered serious injuries.

A judge called the crash an “unfortunate accident.” Desai was not impaired by drugs or alcohol.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)