Police: Berlin Turnpike Gunfire Likely Road Rage-Related

BERLIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Berlin police responded to reports of gunfire Tuesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Berlin Turnpike near the interchange with Route 372.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the incident shortly before 1 p.m., but both had left the scene by the time police arrived. Based on preliminary information from witnesses, police say the incident appears to have been related to road rage.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 860-828-7080.

