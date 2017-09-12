Man Impaled By Barbecue Rotisserie In Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A 34-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday morning following a fall from the roof at a soccer club, when he was impaled by a piece of metal.
Around 9:30 a.m., police say the man fell from the Casa Do Benfica Soccer and Social Club on Federal Road, and was impaled by a piece of metal from an outdoor barbecue rotisserie. The man, identified as a member of the club, was rushed to Danbury Hospital, where he was reported in critical condition, said firefighters.
Workplace safety officials and police are investigating.