Man Died In Police Custody, Investigation Underway

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – An investigation is underway after a 49-year-old man was found dead in his Hartford police holding cell over the weekend.

The Courant reports that police say the man was found unresponsive in the booking facility cell at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

There were no immediate signs of suicide or foul play and the death appears to be a natural.

The man had been in police custody since Friday afternoon for several burglary related charges. During that time, he had been taken to the hospital twice for pre-existing medical conditions and both times was released back to police. His name was not released.

Per protocols, police immediately notified the state’s attorney’s office, internal affairs and major crimes.

An autopsy did not immediately determine the cause of death.

