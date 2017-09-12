General Assembly Republicans Unveil Latest Budget Proposal

(CBS Connecticut) — General Assembly Republicans today released a new version of their state budget proposal.

Republicans say their proposal avoids big tax hikes contained in Democrats’ budget plans.

Republicans want to shrink state employee pensions starting in 2027, but count some of the savings in the next two fiscal years.

If Democrats bring up their budget for votes on Thursday, Republicans will try to introduce an amendment that would throw out the Democrats plan, and replace it with the GOP proposal.

Because Republicans lack a majority in either chamber, they would need several Democrats to break with their party to have enough support to bring their plan up for a vote.

If there is no Democratic budget vote, the Republicans would ask Democratic leaders to allow a vote on the Republican taxing and spending plan.

The Republican plan makes a wide range of spending cuts, including to Medicaid and other social services, and eventual reductions in funding for cities and towns.