Ansonia Man Arrested For DUI

Ansonia, CT. (CBS Connecticut) On September 12, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. Kevin Blake, age 57, of 19
Birchwood Drive in Ansonia, turned himself in on an active arrest warrant held by the Ansonia Police.
Blake was charged with Driving While Under the Influence and released on a $500.00 bond with a court
date of September 26, 2017 at Derby Superior Court.
The arrest is the result of a motor vehicle accident on July 29, 2017 on Franklin Street in Ansonia where
Blake struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. After the accident Blake was transported the hospital for
evaluation. A search warrant was obtained for Blake’s medical records, which showed that Blake’s Blood
Alcohol Content (BAC) was .22, nearly three times the legal limit in Connecticut.