WIN BEFORE YOU CAN BUY: Steely Dan

By Ray Dunaway

Steely Dan is coming to Toyota Oakdale Theatre on October 22nd, and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15th through Oakdale.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Tune in to Ray Dunaway every morning this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win two tickets to see the show!

STEELY DAN

Sunday, October 22 7:30pm

Toyota Oakdale Theatre
95 So Turnpike Rd | Wallingford CT

Reserved Tickets*: $125, $95, $69, $55

Tickets On Sale This Friday Sept 15 at 10am
Oakdale.com | Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply on all tickets / dates and times subject to change

