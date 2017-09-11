Fallen Sailor To Be Remembered In Suffield

Filed Under: Electronics Technician 2nd Class Dustin Doyon, Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) – Hundreds of mourners are expected in Suffield, Connecticut, over the next two days to honor a 26-year-old sailor killed after
the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore last month.

Calling hours are scheduled Monday afternoon for U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Dustin Doyon.

A funeral Mass and burial are scheduled for Tuesday.

Police are closing the road where the funeral home is located Monday and setting up detours in anticipation of traffic problems.

Mourners will be shuttled by bus from a local middle school.

Hundreds of people, many carrying small flags, lined Main Street on Friday as the hearse carrying Doyon’s body arrived from Bradley International Airport.

Doyon graduated from Cathedral High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 2009.

