Court To Hear Arguments In Hospital Shooting Case Appeal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the case of a nurse who was shot and wounded at Danbury Hospital in 2010 while trying to protect another staff member from the shooter.

Justices are scheduled Tuesday to hear an appeal by nurse and former Marine Andrew Hull, who was awarded a Carnegie Hero medal for his actions.

Hull sued the town of Newtown after the shooting. He said a town officer who brought the shooter, 85-year-old Stanley Lupienski, to the hospital for an emergency psychiatric evaluation failed to check him for weapons.

A judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2015. The judge ruled Lupienski was not technically under arrest and therefore the officer was not legally required to search him.

Hull is appealing that ruling.

 

