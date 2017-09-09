2 Dead In Somers Crash

(Somers, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say a Friday afternoon crash in Somers left two women from Massachusetts dead.

Troopers say it was around 2:15 p.m. when a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Ruth Chake of Springfield left the travel portion of Turnpike Road in Somers and struck a tree.

Chake was first taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Hartford Hospital where she died.

A passenger identified as 69-year-old Bette Bradsley of East Longmeadow was rushed to Johnson Memorial and later transported to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford where she was alter pronounced dead.

State Police say they are still looking for a reason why the vehicle left the roadway. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Troop C in Tolland at (860) 896-3222 extension 308.