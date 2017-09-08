This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 8, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Steve Singer, business reporter for The Hartford Courant, talks Connecticut’s pitch for a new Amazon HQ.
7:50- Mayor Luke Bronin of Hartford issued a 60-day warning on Thursday before seeking a bankruptcy filing for the distressed city. He explains the warning with Ray.
8:50- Frank H. Hagaman, Executive Director with The Hartford Preservation Alliance, discusses the downtown Living Tour of Apartments. On Saturday September 9th, the Alliance will highlight the adaptive reuse of six historic buildings long abandoned.
