Suspected Serial Killer Pleads Guilty

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A former East Coast drifter who authorities say killed seven people during a murder and sexual assault spree in Connecticut in 2003 has pleaded guilty to six counts of murder.

William Devin Howell entered the pleas Friday in New Britain Superior Court.

He is expected to be sentenced to 360 years in prison on Nov. 17.

The 47-year-old native of Hampton, Virginia, was previously convicted of manslaughter in one of the victims’ deaths and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The bodies of all seven victims _ six women and a man _ were found buried behind a strip mall in New Britain.

The guilty pleas confirm Howell is the most prolific serial killer in state history. Police say he drove a van he called the “murder mobile.”

