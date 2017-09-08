ME: Accidental Overdose Of SCSU Studente

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Officials say a Southern Connecticut State University student found unresponsive in his campus apartment died of a drug overdose from a substance similar to the opioid fentanyl.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. James Gill says the 21-year-old student died Aug. 6 from the effects of para-Fluorobutyryl Fentanyl, which is a fentanyl analog.

Gill tells the New Haven Register (http://bit.ly/2wNUqJE ) the drug is like fentanyl, but its chemical attachments make it structurally different.

The student’s manner of death has been ruled accidental.

University spokesman Patrick Dilger described the out-of-state junior as a “vibrant and popular student.”

Dilger says the university is committed to educating students on drug use and informing them of available resources and treatment.

