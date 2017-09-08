Governor Adds Sales Tax Increase To Budget Plan

Fan Essentials: New NFL Rule Changes For The Better? CBS Sports Radio hosts discuss the leagues most recent rule changes and what impact they think they will have on this season.

New England Patriots Team Grades: Early Penalties And Poor Defense Seals Opening Loss To ChiefsThe New England Patriots came out firing in the 2017 regular season opener on Thursday night, but some early penalties negated a couple of touchdowns and the momentum shifted. It was originally looking as if it would be a blowout for the Super Bowl champs, but it ended with the first blemish of the year.