Eversource Sending Help For Post Irma Power Restoration

(BERLIN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Approximately 100 Eversource employees will be leaving Saturday morning and will head south to assist in the power restoration effort that will follow Hurricane Irma.A convoy of close to 30 lineworkers and support personnel, equipment and trucks , including the company’s Mobile Command Center will begin the trip to Florida from Eversource Headquarters in Berlin.
Using the industry’s Mutual Aid Network, many energy companies in the path of Hurricane Irma have reached out to sister utilities from across the nation for extra workers and resources.