Coventry Subway Robbed

(COVENTRY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Coventry Police are looking for the man who robbed the Subway Restaurant at 1368 Main Street shortly before 4 o’clock Friday afternoon.Police say the suspect, described as white and believed to be in his 20’s or early 30’s with a red beard, demanded money and implied he had a weapon.He fled with an undetermined amount of cash. he fled on foot, but may have gotten into a vehicle nearby.

The suspect was wearing a shirt with a white or yellow logo on the left chest area.He also wore a baseball cap, light blue jeans and sunglasses.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the suspect should contact the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331.