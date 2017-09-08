Coventry Subway Robbed

Filed Under: Coventry, robbery

(COVENTRY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Coventry Police are looking for the man who robbed the Subway Restaurant at 1368 Main Street shortly before 4 o’clock Friday afternoon.Police say the suspect, described as white and believed to be in his 20’s or early 30’s with a red beard, demanded money and implied he had a weapon.He fled with an undetermined amount of cash. he fled on foot, but may have gotten into a vehicle nearby.

The suspect was wearing a shirt with a white or yellow logo on the left chest area.He also wore a baseball cap, light blue jeans and sunglasses.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the suspect should contact the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!
At The Box Office

Listen Live

Listen