Connecticut Tax Agents Seize Huge Batch Of Untaxed Cigarettes

Joe D's Notebook: Damn IrmaThis was supposed to be a preview of USF and Saturday’s game with UConn. But, as you know by now, Mother Nature has gotten in the way. In the interest of the safety of the USF travel party getting back to Tampa on Saturday, the game has been cancelled. Yes, it is disappointing, especially for the UConn seniors who miss out on one more opportunity to play in front of the home fans at The Rent. Randy Edsall always talks about a game being one of 12 opportunities. Well, one of those opportunities is gone. And it’s disappointing for