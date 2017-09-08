1st Human Case Of West Nile In CT

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Officials with the state Department of Public Health are announcing the first human case this season of West Nile Virus.
The patient is between the ages of 50-and-59 and became ill during the last week of August, according to a statement from DPH.
Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino says this underscores the importance of using insect repellent and avoiding the outdoors if at all possible during prime mosquito times at dawn and dusk.
Dr. Philip Armstrong with the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station says we should have conditions conducive to mosquito activity for the next several weeks.
Experts say the mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are prevalent in urban and suburban areas with dense human populations.