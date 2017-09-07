This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 7, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

7:20- Comptroller Kevin Lembo said on Friday the state, absent a budget for Fiscal Year 2018, is on track to end the year with a deficit of $93.9 million under the provisions of an executive order by the governor.

7:50- Christine Stuart of CT News Junkie shares an update from the capitol.

8:50- Bob Socci, Patriots Play By Play Broadcaster, talks the Pats’ 2017 season, and their game tonight against Tampa Bay.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

