This Morning With Ray Dunaway September 7, 2017

7:20- Comptroller Kevin Lembo said on Friday the state, absent a budget for Fiscal Year 2018, is on track to end the year with a deficit of $93.9 million under the provisions of an executive order by the governor.
7:50- Christine Stuart of CT News Junkie shares an update from the capitol.
8:50- Bob Socci, Patriots Play By Play Broadcaster, talks the Pats’ 2017 season, and their game tonight against Tampa Bay.
