Third Trial Begins In Student Dismemberment Killing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The third trial for a Connecticut man charged with killing and dismembering his college student girlfriend has begun after two earlier trials ended with deadlocked juries.

The Connecticut Post reports three friends of Alyssiah Wiley took the stand as the trial opened on Wednesday in Bridgeport Superior Court. They described their recollections of her relationship with Jermaine Richards, who is charged in her 2013 death.

Wiley’s partial remains were found in Trumbull about a month after she was last seen with Richards outside her dorm. She was a sophomore psychology major at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Police say Wiley tried to break up with Richards via Facebook shortly before her death and he became upset.

The 34-year-old Richards denies killing Wiley. He remains detained on $500,0 bail.

